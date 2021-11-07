"It's creative who's telling her what to do through Vince" – Former Booker discusses the problem with Shotzi's promo on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed Shotzi's promo on WWE SmackDown. Mantell stated that talent often takes the blame while WWE creative writes scripts and fires them if it doesn't work.

Last night, Shotzi explained her actions from the previous week in a backstage interview on SmackDown. Shotzi turned heel after attacking Sasha Banks and said she will run down The Boss and won't need her tank to do so.

Here's what the former WWE manager had to say about Shotzi's backstage promo with regards to what WWE creative is feeding the talent:

"I don't get it because it's creative who's telling her what to do, through Vince but if they don't get over, they're blaming the talent. So the talent is out of a job, not the people who wrote the idiot stuff down."

Shotzi was called up to the WWE main roster earlier this year

Before being called up to the main roster, Shotzi Blackheart was a prominent part of NXT women's division. She was paired up with Ember Moon on the Black and Gold Brand but, when she made her SmackDown debut, she underwent changes.

Firstly, she was stripped of her last name and goes by just Shotzi. Also, she was paired with Tegan Nox (now just Nox) who recently returned to NXT after injury. The two were a strong tag team and, despite beating Natalya and Tamina twice in the Champion's Contenders match, they never got a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships.

However, the two were split up in the WWE Draft. Nox was drafted to RAW while Shotzi remained on the Blue Brand. Now, it seems Shotzi will be getting a single's push as she's in a feud with Sasha Banks. The two are even part of the SmackDown Women's Survivor Series team.

