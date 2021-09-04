"That's stupid" - Dutch Mantell slams WWE's frequent booking of new match stipulation (Exclusive)

When it comes to Championship Contenders matches, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell is not very fond of the stipulation. He believes it doesn't make sense considering that the match could be for the championship itself instead of just a shot at the title.

As of late, WWE has relied a lot upon such bouts to fill up the cards for its weekly RAW and SmackDown shows. Even last night on SmackDown, The Street Profits went head to head with The Usos in a Championship Contenders match.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to review last night's episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what Mantell had to say about the Championship Contenders match:

"That's stupid. If they're already in the match, why are they in a contenders match?" Dutch continued, "Why is it not a Championship match? [So you think to yourself] wait a minute, this is a first contenders match, but wait a minute, they're the champions, so if they win- It's backwards. It really is backwards. I don't even have words for it. If you really start to think about it, it doesn't even make sense and it didn't [on SmackDown]."

Mantell further backed his statement by explaining that if the challengers defeat the champions, then they should become the champions, but all they earn is a title shot.

Nonetheless, The Usos are now set to defend their gold against The Street Profits after losing the match via disqualification last night. The titles could be put on the line at Super SmackDown next week.

The card for WWE Super SmackDown so far

WWE SmackDown is set to return to New York City inside the Madison Square Garden. Next week's episode is being promoted as Super SmackDown based on the occasion. The card has great drawing power given the matches and segments already booked for the show.

Brock Lesnar is set to make his return after showing up at WWE SummerSlam. Edge will take on Seth Rollins in a one-on-one match following their recent showdown. Plus, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch will make their Extreme Rules match official by putting pen to paper in a contract signing segment.

