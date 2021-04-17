Dutch Mantell slams WWE for not pushing SmackDown star earlier [Exclusive]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently opened up about Cesaro finally getting the push he deserves.

Cesaro faced Jey Uso on SmackDown, looking to prove to Paul Heyman that he was good enough to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, the match ended in a DQ after Seth Rollins attacked Cesaro.

Pro wrestling legend and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

During the interview, Mantell, who formerly managed Cesaro in WWE, opened up about The Swiss Cyborg finally getting the push he deserves in WWE. However, he did add that this push was coming "8 years too late". Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say about Cesaro:

"It's only about 8 years too late. He should have been there a long time ago. I can tell they still don't trust his in-ring skills because it was short and sweet. The match was great... his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania was very good and it surprised almost everybody and it surprised me because of what they've done with Cesaro in the past. They just put him with me and Jack [Jake Hager] and the Real Americans and they still didn't... because he was in the team, I guess, but we didn't really get the push we deserved I didn't think because I guess everybody thinks that. It was a political statement we were trying to make and it was getting over with the crowd. I always wondered what the deal with Cesaro was that was holding him back but apparently somebody has been listening to me and he may be over that hump and I hope he is because it's been a long time coming for that guy."

Cesaro's big moment at WWE WrestleMania 37

Cesaro faced former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 37. The Swiss Cyborg put in an incredible performance and showed everyone why he's one of the best in-ring talents in WWE and why he deserves so much more.

Cesaro put Rollins in the Cesaro Swing and got an incredible 23 rotations. He then hit Rollins with the Neutralizer to win the match at The Show of Shows.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.