"She'd be the perfect choice" – Former WWE Manager comments on who could take Aliyah's spot in the Survivor Series Team (Exclusive)

Following Aliyah's removal from the Women's SmackDown Survivor Series team last night, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell suggested that Sonya Deville could fill that spot. Mantell said that WWE needs to do something with Deville or get her in the ring since a lot of things are being left unexplained.

Last night on SmackDown, following Aliyah's first win on the Blue Brand, Deville told her backstage that she was no longer a part of the Survivor Series team. The reason was alluded to be Aliyah's newfound alliance with Naomi, who has been at odds with Deville for the past several weeks. However, viewers still don't know why Deville has animosity with Naomi.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Rick Ucchino and Dutch Mantell sat down to provide an in-depth analysis of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what Mantell said regarding the backstage segment between Sonya Deville and Aliyah:

"I thought Aliyah was the one they were gonna beat because she was the weakest link, but her going after and getting the win, that was good. Now, I didn't understand when she got to the back and she was all excited about winning and it was her first match on SmackDown - I didn't understand Sonya coming up and taking it away from her. I know it was just out of spite [against Naomi]. They gotta figure this and get Sonya in against somebody quick. She'd be the perfect choice to put herself [in the SmackDown Women's Survivor Series team]."

The card for WWE Survivor Series so far

WWE announced the teams for Survivor Series last week on Twitter. The Men's RAW Team originally consisted of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. However, on this week's episode of RAW, Bobby Lashley stole the spot from Dominik after picking up a dominant victory over the former tag team champion.

This team will go head-to-head with SmackDown's Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Happy Corbin, Jeff Hardy, and a name yet to be announced. Zayn was stripped of his spot after losing to Hardy last night.

The Women's teams for Survivor Series are Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina (Team RAW) as they take on Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and one more unannounced member following Aliyah's removal.

Who do you think will take Aliyah's spot? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

