Dutch Mantell picks two current champions that could emerge as huge WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell feels WWE is doing a good job of creating some new stars on the SmackDown roster.

This week's episode of the blue brand emanated from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The show set the tone for SummerSlam and featured appearances from some of the top stars on SmackDown, including Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar.

Speaking on the post-show review, Smack Talk, Mantell was pleased to see stars like Gunther, Lacey Evans, and Liv Morgan doing some good work. He mentioned that the three stars were getting over with the fans as up-and-coming heels and babyfaces and had the potential to break out as blockbuster attractions in the future.

He suggested that the company is in much better shape now than three weeks ago when they didn't have any credible stars.

"I mean, they keep you guessing. You don't know what the hell they're gonna do. I think Gunther has a ton of potential, a ton. They're starting to get some people over a little bit now. Gunther is one of them. Lacey Evans is another one. She's getting over. And Liv Morgan is getting over a little bit. So they're not in as bad a shape now as they were three weeks ago." (From 35:40 - 36:07)

Dutch Mantell enjoyed this week's episode of WWE SmackDown

During the interview, Mantell claimed that this was one of the better shows that WWE has put on in recent weeks. He claimed that the show started off okay with Stephanie's promo but got better as the night progressed.

The wrestling veteran claimed that special appearances from Jeff Jarrett and Ronda Rousey were the high points of the night. He mentioned that Brock Lesnar making an appearance during the main event made the buildup to SummerSlam more compelling.

