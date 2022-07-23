"I think there's a lot more to this story" – Former WWE manager dissects Stephanie McMahon's promo on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Stephanie McMahon's opening promo this week on SmackDown.

The new CEO of WWE kicked off SmackDown at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. She confirmed the news of Vince McMahon's retirement and got fans chanting, "Thank you, Vince."

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell said Stephanie's promo wasn't very convincing. Mantell added that Stephanie "had an idea" of what she'd say but chose her words carefully. He suggested that Stephanie's hesitancy could make fans wonder if there's more to the story:

"She acted very hesitant over what she was saying. I don't think she was sure of even what she was gonna say. I mean, she had an idea, but it didn't come across like that. It was like she was hesitant to say it to me. That's the way I perceived it. She got it out, because everybody knew it anyway. But now they're gonna judge, what's going on here? I think there's a lot more to this story that we don't know." (from 25:32 to 25:59)

Stephanie McMahon is Vince's successor in WWE

After reports of Vince McMahon's alleged misconduct surfaced, Stephanie became WWE's Interim CEO & Chairwoman. With Vince's retirement, Stephanie McMahon will undoubtedly be at the company's helm for the foreseeable future.

She'll also have the assistance of Triple H, her husband, who recently rejoined the company as the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

