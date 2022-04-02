"I don't think you can screw this up" – WWE veteran comments on Stone Cold Steve Austin's segment at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is excited to see Stone Cold Steve Austin in action at WrestleMania 38.

Austin will be the special guest on the WrestleMania edition of The KO Show. Owens has expressed his distaste for Texas in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania. His antics caught the attention of The Texas Rattlesnake, who decided to teach Owens a lesson at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on Smack Talk this week, Mantell said The KO show would end Night 1 of WrestleMania. Mantell added that Stone Cold would ensure WWE creative doesn't ruin the segment with any over-the-top shenanigans:

"I'm looking forward to the Stone Cold Steve Austin and KO matchup. It's not going to be a match but I bet it'll be good. As long as it ends up. I hope it ends up. But never put it beyond WWE creative to screw stuff up. I don't think you can screw this up. Not when you have Stone Cold in there. Stone Cold will say, 'Hey, I'm going to end it with a kick and the Stunner. That's it. Because I don't have to be here. If you don't do it, I'm just going to walk out of the door.' Well, he won't say that but they'll go along with what he wants. That'll be good." (from 16:00 onwards)

The veteran said he was eager to see Sami Zayn's match with Johnny Knoxville:

"Another thing I'm looking forward to is Johnny Knoxville and Samu Zayn. That will be good."

You can watch the full video here:

Kevin Owens defaced a Stone Cold Steve Austin mural

Kevin Owens sent another message to Steve Austin just days ahead of their face-off. Owens was at the WrestleMania Axxess Superstore, where he destroyed Stone Cold merchandise. The Prizefighter then went to town on Austin's mural with a can of spray paint.

It'll be interesting to see if Austin hands out some Stunners to KO or if Owens can outsmart the Hall of Famer when the two men meet on Saturday at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

