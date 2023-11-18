Dutch Mantell surprised to see Hall of Famer on SmackDown this week; feels it's a good idea for WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell enjoyed watching Road Dogg on commentary this week on SmackDown.

Regular SmackDown announcer Corey Graves is on paternity leave. So last week, Kevin Owens stepped in his shoes as the guest announcer for the blue brand. However, due to an altercation with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis suspended KO, and Road Dogg took his place on the commentary table.

During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell questioned whether WWE would have rotational commentators every week. He felt it was great for the show to have different announcers until Corey returned.

"Well, they had Owens last week. Okay, do you think this will be a thing to have a different guest commentator every week? That'd be a good idea." [From 17:57 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Road Dogg did a brilliant job on commentary this week and was even praised by his colleagues Kevin Patrick and Michael Cole.

Do you agree with Mantell's comments on guest announcers? Who would you like to see next week on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

You can check the full results of SmackDown here.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.