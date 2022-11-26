Dutch Mantell takes issue with huge return on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was not happy with the timing of the reveal of Becky Lynch as the fifth member of team Bianca.

Bianca Belair and her team announced to the world that The Man would be their mystery partner this week on SmackDown. This marked Becky's first appearance since SummerSlam, where she picked up an injury in her championship match against the EST of WWE.

On this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that WWE could have pushed the segment down the card to build intrigue rather than opening with it. He felt that Big Time Becks did an excellent job of carrying the angle, and she would put on a show at WarGames as well without showing any signs of ring rust.

"It's like riding a bicycle. You never forget. She's just gonna go out there and once she gets going, she'll be fine. I do agree though. I felt they should've held off on that segment a little bit and kept pushing. Coming up, coming up, coming up we're gonna see who's the fifth member. That's the correct way to do it, I agree. But maybe they saw it differently, which they did, so they put it on first." [12:00 - 12:26]

Becky Lynch sparked an all-out brawl on WWE SmackDown

After a tremendous return on the blue brand, the six-time Women's Champion wasted few words and marched to the ring. This led to a huge altercation to start off the show, giving the crowd a sneak peek of what's to come at Survivor Series.

After Becky cleared the ring, she came face-to-face with The Eradicator, Rhea Ripley. The two women stared down at each other before Damage CTRL managed to pull The Judgment Day member out of the ring.

