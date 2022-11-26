SmackDown kicked off with the entrance of Bianca Belair and her WarGames team, while Damage CTRL and team were already in the ring.

Bianca revealed that the final member of her team was none other than the returning Becky Lynch!

A brawl broke out between the two teams, and Becky cleared the ring before Rhea Ripley got in her way. Damage CTRL dragged Ripley away and retreated as SmackDown continued.

WWE SmackDown Results (November 25, 2022): Butch vs. Santos Escobar - SmackDown World Cup match

Escobar had the early advantage and stomped on Butch before the latter came back with a submission hold. Santos got a big boot before Butch sent him outside, but he came back and did the same to Butch.

After a break on SmackDown, Butch sent Santos back outside and hit Legado Del Fantasma with a moonsault. We saw the Bloodline attack Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens backstage as Sheamus and Ridge rushed out to help them.

The brawl was underway, but back in the ring, Zelina distracted the referee while Wilde came in with a cheap shot on Butch. Escobar followed up with the Phantom Driver and picked up the win.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Butch

Grade: B

Bray Wyatt was out on SmackDown and said that people saw him as the Fiend, a monster everywhere he went.

He said he wasn't the one who attacked LA Knight before Uncle Howdy showed up on the Titantron with a creepy video, calling him a liar and a snake.

LA Knight was backstage and was wearing a sling on his arm. He said that he was injured last week and claimed that it was Wyatt who attacked him. Knight promised to get revenge before walking off.

WWE @WWE



@RealLAKnight #SmackDown "And that's not an insult, that is just a fact of life." "And that's not an insult, that is just a fact of life."@RealLAKnight #SmackDown https://t.co/mVD9c1SQKA

The Viking Raiders vs. Hit Row on SmackDown

Sarah Logan, now known as Valhalla, accompanied the Viking Raiders. Adonis took a beating from the Viking Raiders as the match began, and they kept him from tagging Top Dolla early on.

They eventually made the tag, and Dolla took Erik down before Ivar came in and sent him out of the ring. Adonis came back and took a spin kick from Ivar before the Vikings hit Ragnarok and picked up the easy win.

Result: The Viking Raiders def. Hit Row

Grade: C

We saw footage of Dominik Mysterio showing up at his parent's house with Rhea Ripley. Rey refused to let him in at first, but Dom and Rhea fought their way in and beat Rey down in his own home.

LA Knight suffered another attack, but we still didn't see the culprit.

Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman - SmackDown World Cup match

Braun mocked Ricochet early on, and the latter came back with a slap. Braun was mad and sent Ricochet into the corner before taking a bunch of dropkicks.

The match headed outside, and Ricochet ate the barricades before Braun tossed him back and forth in the ring. Gunther and Imperium came out at ringside, and the distraction allowed Ricochet to get the crucifix pin and pick up the win!

Result: Ricochet def. Braun Strowman

Imperium beat down Strowman after the match, and Ricochet came back to help him. Imperium beat him down before Strowman got up and took out Vinci, causing Gunther and his boys to retreat.

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Kevin Owens confronted Sami Zayn and told him to turn on the Bloodline before they turned on him.

Jey Uso secretly heard the whole thing and then asked about it, but Sami denied speaking to Owens.

Becky Lynch was backstage on SmackDown and said she was ready to take down Damage CTRL this Saturday at WarGames.

WWE @WWE



Glad to have you back



#SmackDown “Everybody wants to go to war, until The Man comes around”Glad to have you back @BeckyLynchWWE “Everybody wants to go to war, until The Man comes around”Glad to have you back @BeckyLynchWWE!#SmackDown https://t.co/ibgXQTdGue

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey attacked Raquel Rodriguez backstage and smashed her arm with the lid of a road case, possibly injuring her.

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown

Shotzi came out even though her tag partner Raquel was injured and unable to compete. We headed for a handicap match, and Shotzi got some big moves early on before Shayna took her down and locked in a hold.

Raquel came back with one good arm and got on the apron before beating Shayna down off the tag. Rousey snuck in a tag and blindsided Raquel before attacking the injured arm.

Shotzi tried to help, but Shayna held her back. Rousey locked in the armbar on the injured arm and picked up the win.

Result: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez

Grade: B-

Shotzi confirmed that Raquel was badly injured with a broken arm and a dislocated shoulder. She called Ronda and Shayna bullies and promised to beat Rousey tomorrow night at Survivor Series.

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos on SmackDown

Sheamus and Jimmy kicked off the match, and Drew was tagged in early on as they beat down the Usos. After a break, Drew hit a neckbreaker on Jimmy before hitting a spinebuster for a near fall.

Jey was tagged in, and The Usos sent Drew outside and into the announce table and the steel steps. The Usos were in control in the ring, but Sheamus tagged in and cleared the apron before getting the Irish Curse Backbreaker on Jey before hitting the chops on the ropes.

McIntyre came back with a claymore, but Sheamus was the legal man. Sheamus got the Brogue kick on Jey but failed to get the pin.

Solo and Sami interfered, letting Jey get the Frog Splash for a near fall. A brawl broke out between the Brutes and the Bloodline before Drew took everyone out with a dive.

Sami tried to interfere, and Owens tried to stop him, but Zayn went into the ring anyway. The referee ejected Sami from ringside before Owens came in with the Stunner on Jey.

Sheamus got the Brogue Kick and picked up the win, getting the WarGames advantage for his team!

Result: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus def. The Usos

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B+

We got some great promos tonight on SmackDown, including the return of Becky Lynch. Ricochet and Santos Escobar moved on to the SmackDown World Cup finals, while the Brawling Brutes got the advantage for WarGames by winning the main event.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes