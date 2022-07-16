Wrestling veteran details why Theory and Madcap Moss are the next big stars for WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell feels WWE is looking to position Theory and Madcap Moss as future stars for the company.

Theory was in a singles matchup against Madcap Moss this week on SmackDown. The youngest Mr. Money in the Bank winner in history took the fight to his adversary. However, Moss was just too good, and Mr. McMahon's protégé got himself disqualified as he struck his opponent with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell mentioned that he was happy to see the creative putting stock behind Theory and Madcap Moss.

The Wrestling veteran detailed that although the connection between the two superstars was missing, the company was pushing them to be top stars for the future.

"I'm lost. It's not connecting. It doesn't have the central connection point, said Mantell. What I was really happy to hear is that Theory and Moss are the future of WWE. That's what they said." (From 20:30 - 20:48)

Paul Heyman caught up with Theory on WWE SmackDown

The Wiseman Paul Heyman interrupted Theory's interview segment with Kayla Braxton with a unique proposition.

He implored the 24-year-old not to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. He suggested that he would instead work with The Tribal Chief to schedule a headline matchup against Theory at a major premium live event.

However, the former United States Champion rejected the idea and even offered Heyman a job as special counsel when he became the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

