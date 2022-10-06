"That is not her character!" - Pro Wrestling legend questions WWE's booking of Ronda Rousey

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) recently shared his thoughts on the on-screen presentation of Ronda Rousey.

Since making her WWE debut in January 2018, the 35-year-old has been showcased to fans as a smiling good guy character. It was far detached from the badass persona she had when she was breaking women's arms for fun in the UFC.

With such a clear detraction from her true self, Dutch Mantell spoke about how WWE should book her whilst speaking on the podcast, Storytime With Dutch Mantell.

"See if she’s the Baddest Woman On The Planet? see creative told her to go to the ring smiling, that is not her character, she should be madder to people and sullen. You gotta dislike her from the moment she comes out, if she’s a heel, but if she’s smiling and slapping little kids’ hands well she’s not too bad and then she gets in the ring and she changes, she advances to mean Ronda. Well you need to show that character from entrance and back to the entrance, because if you don’t you’re confusing the fan. Now if she was just mean-looking and unfriendly from the time she walks through that gate until she gets to the ring, that would help a lot." [From 0:42 to 1:41]

Watch the full video below:

Although her persona may not be to everybody's liking, Ronda has been very successful in WWE, from winning both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles to also main eventing WrestleMania.

WWE Hall of Famer predicts Ronda Rousey to be champion again

This weekend, The Baddest Woman On The Planet will look to regain the SmackDown Women's Championship as she takes on Liv Morgan in an extreme rules match.

With many sharing their predictions for the match, Booker T recently gave his thoughts on the hotly anticipated contest during an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"I'm going to go with Ronda Rousey. I think her time has come back around, and Liv [Morgan] has done a great job, but I think her time has come as well." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Ronda Rousey will look to become a three-time WWE Women's Champion this Saturday as she takes on Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules in Philadelphia.

Who do you see leaving Extreme Rules with the championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

