"I wouldn't be unhappy" – Dutch Mantell on two former WWE Champions getting spots in MITB match (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' Money in the Bank qualifying match ended in a double disqualification on WWE SmackDown. The former WWE Champions brawled through the crowd and ended their showdown without a conclusive winner.

During this week's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said he liked the match's finish as it opened the door for both Sheamus and McIntyre to get spots in the Money in the Bank match. The former manager had envisioned a similar ending for Sheamus vs. McIntyre heading into the episode.

Mantell was pleasantly surprised that WWE writers also chose to keep the veteran superstars strong ahead of MITB. While the hard-hitting rivals are expected to battle again soon, both Sheamus and McIntyre could find themselves in the coveted Money in the Bank contest.

Dutch Mantell would have no problems if that happens:

"I was watching again, and I said, you know what they ought to do? Because SmackDown never does that," Dutch Mantell said. "I'll have them fight through the crowd, pull them apart, keep it going, and that's what they did. I said I couldn't believe I read your mind, but that's a good finish for that because they had put in too much good work for one of them to just lose. And if they put both of them there, I don't know; I wouldn't be unhappy with that." (from 7:30 to 8:23)

We used to use them all the time: Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell on time limit draws in wrestling

WWE came up with a unique way of wrapping up Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' clash. The SmackDown match reminded Dutch Mantell of the time limit draws, which were heavily utilized by bookers from past professional wrestling eras.

Co-hosts Rick Ucchino and SP3 highlighted that AEW's team had brought back time limit draws and used them sporadically since its inception. Mantell supported the idea as it gave the competitors a great platform to empty their tanks and put on a grueling bout:

"You know that's a new finish. You just talked about it, the time limit draw. We used to use them all the time to keep from beating everybody. We'd just do a time limit draw," explained Mantell. "And sometimes when you have a draw, you ask the people who they think won? And then the people beat the heel, so, but I haven't seen that in years. I don't know what happened to time limit draws; you say they use them in AEW? That's a good finish, and both guys can go all out for 15 minutes." (from 9:00 to 9:55)

