"Just pretend it never happened" - Vince McMahon prevented controversial weapon from being used in SmackDown angle (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about how Vince McMahon prevented him from taking out a whip on a SmackDown taping.

Mantell worked with WWE from 2013-16 as on-screen manager, Zeb Colter. He managed a number of WWE Superstars including Jack Swagger, Cesaro and Alberto Del Rio. The manager used the whip on an episode of RAW in Memphis but got a lot of heat from corporate for using the prop.

On Smack Talk this week, Dutch Mantell recalled when Mr. McMahon forbade him from using a whip on television. He mentioned that The Chairman believed that it would remind fans of slavery and so asked him to steer clear of using the whip.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"I took a whip out one time on RAW, remember that? I go to SmackDown and, 'Don't bring the whip.' I went, 'What?' 'Don't bring the whip.' I said, 'It was your idea for me to bring it the first time. I didn't suggest it.' I was going to ask Vince at the Gorilla position. I said, 'Hey, I don't take the whip, right?' 'No, don't take the whip.' I said. 'What am I going to say about it?' He says, 'Just pretend it never happened.' And that was it. Because 12 Years a Slave had come out and it was going to remind people of slavery and whatnot. It was their idea, I didn't come up with it. All I said was that I was going to use it on Rusev anyways, so I don't think it had any racial overtones to it. Anyway, that was his answer. (From 1:24:20 -1:25:33)

Vince McMahon competed at WrestleMania 38

The WWE Chairman showed off that he can still go in the ring when he competed against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania.

The SmackDown commentator was celebrating his win over Austin Theory when Vince McMahon decided to get into the ring and make up for his protégé’s failure. With the help of Theory, Mr. McMahon made short work of an already exhausted McAfee and claimed the victory.

However, it did not end well for McMahon as his old rival Stone Cold Steve Austin came down to the ring and doled out Stunners to Theory, McMahon and even Pat McAfee.

