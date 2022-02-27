"It could be a crappy match" - WWE veteran reacts to Vince McMahon's rumored WrestleMania 38 return (Exclusive) 

WrestleMania 38 is shaping up to be an event where anything can realistically happen, and the latest rumors suggest that Vince McMahon could be preparing for an in-ring return.

Dutch Mantell reacted to the speculation on this week's Smack Talk. He bluntly stated that fans should not expect the McMahon match to last long.

Several sources within WWE have spoken about a planned program between Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee. While Dutch Mantell has no hope of the bout being a wrestling clinic, he wasn't against the idea of seeing the WWE boss return, as he briefly explained below:

"It won't go long if they do have a match, and it will be constructed from beginning to end, every second. And whatever it ends up, it could be a crappy match, but it's Vince. They don't expect a masterpiece. What's surprising them is he is 76 years old, and he is getting in the ring, and this would be a good way to set it up off that interview. If I was Vince, I would just get up and slap him," said Dutch Mantell. (1:02:22-1:02:57)

WWE's reported plan for Vince McMahon's WrestleMania 38 match

As announced on SmackDown, Vince McMahon will sit down for a rare interview when he appears on The Pat McAfee Show next Thursday, which will air live on YouTube.

John Pollock of POST Wrestling first reported that the WWE head honcho would begin his storyline with the SmackDown commentator. Word going around backstage is that McMahon vs. McAfee will be treated as an "official match" at WrestleMania 38.

"When speaking with a source with knowledge of the situation and whether it will be billed as an official match on the WrestleMania card, we were told "most likely,"" reported POST Wrestling.

The WWE Chairman has not stepped foot inside the squared circle since October 2012, when he faced CM Punk on a RAW episode. Vince McMahon is currently 76 years old, and it would be truly astonishing to see him legitimately compete once again in a one-off match.

