Twitter reacts as Vince McMahon rumored to face unexpected opponent at WrestleMania 38

It looks like WWE Chairman Vince McMahon might step into the ring at WrestleMania 38 after 10 years, and the rumor has taken Wrestling Twitter by storm.

Vince McMahon hasn't wrestled on WWE TV since October 2012. His final outing was against then-top WWE Superstar CM Punk. A lot has changed over the past 10 years. Punk, and many other top stars from his era, are no longer with WWE. The company is still going strong, and is mere weeks away from WrestleMania 38.

WWE is going out of its way to promote WrestleMania 38 as a must-see event. A short while ago, it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin might return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 after 19 long years. Recently, WWE billed the Winner Take All bout between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns as the Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time.

Earlier today, WWE announced that Vince will be a guest on Pat McAfee's show next week. Soon after, Post Wrestling reported that heading into WrestleMania, McMahon's set to get involved in a major program with McAfee. As per sources, an official match at The Show of Shows is "most likely" going to take place.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter, reacting to the interesting development. As expected, most reactions weren't positive, in the least. Many deemed it WWE's desperate attempt to get more eyes on the show.

Vince is 76-years-old, and no sane fan wants to see him compete. Others are hopeful that the rumored match will be between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory, with McMahon being in the latter's corner.

Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee's rumored feud could kick off next week

It looks like next week's episode of The Pat McAfee Show will be more than a traditional interview. If Post Wrestling's report is correct, fans might see McMahon and McAfee kick off their feud.

Check out some notable reactions to Vince's rumored WrestleMania 38 return:

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth No, Vince McMahon shouldn't and won't ever wrestle again.



It's now all about Austin Theory. No, Vince McMahon shouldn't and won't ever wrestle again.It's now all about Austin Theory.

Ross Tweddell @RossOnRasslin Surely this talk of Vince McMahon facing Pat McAfee in an actual professional wrestling match at WrestleMania is BOLLOCKS?! It's going to be Austin Theory on behalf of Vince vs Pat if anything surely?! Surely this talk of Vince McMahon facing Pat McAfee in an actual professional wrestling match at WrestleMania is BOLLOCKS?! It's going to be Austin Theory on behalf of Vince vs Pat if anything surely?!

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Vince McMahon vs Pat McAfee at Mania…



WHAT?! POST Wrestling have confirmed that Vince McMahon is expected to launch a program with Pat McAfee for #WrestleMania Vince McMahon vs Pat McAfee at Mania…WHAT?! POST Wrestling have confirmed that Vince McMahon is expected to launch a program with Pat McAfee for #WrestleMania.Vince McMahon vs Pat McAfee at Mania…WHAT?!

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth The closest thing I can see happening is a Vince match being advertised but him then having Theory to replace him on the night. The closest thing I can see happening is a Vince match being advertised but him then having Theory to replace him on the night.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor



I don’t think Pat McAfee is a bad opponent for him at all, and the interactions should be fun, but I’m just shocked this is happening Vince McMahon wrestling at the age of 76, at WWE’s biggest show of the year, is completely wild.I don’t think Pat McAfee is a bad opponent for him at all, and the interactions should be fun, but I’m just shocked this is happening #WrestleMania Vince McMahon wrestling at the age of 76, at WWE’s biggest show of the year, is completely wild. I don’t think Pat McAfee is a bad opponent for him at all, and the interactions should be fun, but I’m just shocked this is happening #WrestleMania.

Darren Bongiovanni @hbkid718 @WrestleOps This can't be real. Vince McMahon has trouble walking to the ring. There's no way a 76 year old man can wrestle a match. I don't care what shape he is in. He's crazier than I thought he was. @WrestleOps This can't be real. Vince McMahon has trouble walking to the ring. There's no way a 76 year old man can wrestle a match. I don't care what shape he is in. He's crazier than I thought he was.

What's your reaction to the rumor of a McMahon vs. McAfee showdown at WrestleMania 38? Sound off in the comment section below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh