"They got Roman, that's it" – Ex-WWE personality wants SmackDown Superstar to remain a heel (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is against the idea of SmackDown Superstar Ludwig Kaiser breaking away from Gunther and turning babyface.

Kaiser was in a singles encounter this week against Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style maintained control for most of the match but a strike from Gunther while the referee's back was turned allowed Ludwig to pick up the win.

The 32-year-old was pumped after his victory, but his excitement came crashing down as The Ring General chopped him near the entrance ramp, reprimanding him for needing the champ's help.

Dutch Mantell was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast. He mentioned that WWE should refrain from breaking up Gunther and his associate. He detailed that splitting away from the champ would mean that Kaiser would turn babyface at a time when the blue brand needs more heels.

"They don't have any heels. They got Roman, that's it. They need another one. I don't know who he would work with if he was a babyface," Mantell claimed. "If they're gonna separate Gunther and his little protégé, I won't like that move because where is the little protégé gonna go? It just doesn't make sense," Mantell said. (From 34:21 - 35:00)

Gunther was irate after the WWE SmackDown encounter

In an exclusive video after the show, Gunther was visibly frustrated with the match. In the vignette released by WWE, The Austrian Bruiser walked off backstage muttering to himself, while Kaiser followed him quietly, still showing the wear from Gunther's chop.

It will be interesting to see what lies next in the strained relationship between the Intercontinental Champion and his associate.

Do you think Ludwig Kaiser will play a role in The Ring General's eventual matchup with Nakamura? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

