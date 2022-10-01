"He says nothing" – Wrestling veteran disses Corey Graves; wants to see Pat McAfee back in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently claimed that he missed watching Pat McAfee as an announcer on SmackDown every week after the latter's hiatus.

Fans loved McAfee as the charismatic voice of the blue brand during his time in the commentary booth. However, his stint as an announcer came to a halt when the former NFL star decided to join ESPN's College GameDay.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that Pat McAfee's absence was evident on the blue brand. He claimed that while Michael Cole was doing his job, Graves was not complimenting him too well.

"I miss Pat. Corey Graves is about as interesting as wadded newspaper. He says nothing that's really, I mean, I don't know if he already has these lines or whatever. You know, Cole is good. Cole has got a different job. He's gotta be the quarterback of the announce team. Corey Graves, he doesn't give him anything to bounce of off. But Pat did, they were a good team." [24:25 - 25:01]

The WWE Universe also shared their opinion about Corey Graves

The self-proclaimed Savior of Misbehavior has double duties as a commentator on both RAW and SmackDown. Graves is also the co-host of the After the Bell podcast alongside NXT commentator Vic Joseph.

Despite all these accolades, WWE fans are seemingly not buying Graves as a replacement for the charismatic NFL veteran on the blue brand. This week, several members of the WWE Universe took to social media to share their thoughts on the former NXT Tag Team Champion.

Wrestleview.com @wrestleview @dshman9 I tend to tune Corey Graves out when he's speaking. Pat McAfee can't return soon enough. @dshman9 I tend to tune Corey Graves out when he's speaking. Pat McAfee can't return soon enough.

prison mike @repluggedart



You know what that means



#SmackDown Did Corey Graves just say Bloodlines are like the Targaryens?You know what that means @WWEGraves , don't you? Did Corey Graves just say Bloodlines are like the Targaryens? 😂😂😂😂😂You know what that means @WWEGraves , don't you? 😂#SmackDown

Anthony803 @AnthonySpann11 I just want to see Big E kick Corey Graves ass #Smackdown I just want to see Big E kick Corey Graves ass #Smackdown

Some fans even lauded Michael Cole for calling him "an idiot" on air.

Chris Tobia @ChrisTobia21



Michael Cole to Corey Graves: “Your an idiot…you really are” 🤣 he speaks the truth Best quote of the night on #SmackDown Michael Cole to Corey Graves: “Your an idiot…you really are”🤣 he speaks the truth Best quote of the night on #SmackDown Michael Cole to Corey Graves: “Your an idiot…you really are” 😂🤣 he speaks the truth

Joseph @JosephEngland97



i love Michael Cole. “You’re an idiot. No, you really are.” -Michael Cole to Corey Graves #SmackDown i love Michael Cole. “You’re an idiot. No, you really are.” -Michael Cole to Corey Graves #SmackDown i love Michael Cole.

Robbie Russell @vApathyv And then he just says “You’re an idiot” to Corey Graves holy crap this rules Michael Cole for life And then he just says “You’re an idiot” to Corey Graves holy crap this rules Michael Cole for life

It will be interesting to see if and when McAfee will potentially return to WWE programming. Will he rejoin the SmackDown commentary team again? Only time will tell.

What do you think of Corey Graves as an announcer? Sound off in the comments section below.

