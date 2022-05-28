"Please give me Roman Reigns" - Wrestling veteran feels WWE SmackDown is getting worse every week (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes SmackDown is on a poor run and the company needs Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar to redeem the blue brand.

This week's episode of SmackDown emanated from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas. The show had some notable appearances from the likes of Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre and Riddle. However, The Head of The Table Roman Reigns was nowhere to be seen.

Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that it was a dismal show and that he was hoping for Reigns or Lesnar to show up. The wrestling veteran pointed out that WWE needed an impactful superstar to improve the ratings for the blue brand. He stated that when McIntyre made his way into the ring, he did not feel as big of a star.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"I was thinking tonight, God please give me Roman Reigns. God please give me Brock Lesnar. Give me somebody that's got a little bit of power behind them so that they can stretch this mess out becuase this is getting worse. Then they come out with McIntyre and I'd kind of forgotten him. I don't know what they're thinking. I don't think they know what they're thinking." (From 40:53 - 41:30)

The Usos thanked Roman Reigns for the Tag Team Title Unification opportunity

While Roman did not show up this Friday, his cousins thanked The Tribal Chief for bestowing them with the opportunity to battle in the title unification match. Jey Uso thanked the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for allowing them to beat RK-Bro all on their own.

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions reminded fans that it has been 12 years since they made their debut in the WWE and thanked them for their support. As the crowd chanted for them, the champs got back in character and berated the WWE Universe. This was followed by an impromptu tag team match between the Usos against the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle.

It will be interesting to see how WWE deals with the next chapter in the Bloodline's historic run. As of this writing, Reigns does not have a challenger and will most likely not defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the next premium live event, Hell In A Cell.

