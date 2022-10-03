"They know he's going to do something"-  Dutch Mantell wants to see 39-year-old WWE star beat up Roman Reigns' Bloodline member (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes a potential feud between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns' fellow Bloodline member, Sami Zayn, could work wonders for the Monster Among Men's current run.

Braun stunned the wrestling fraternity last month on RAW when he made his shocking return to WWE. He has been involved in a feud with Alpha Academy since then and will face Chad Gable on the upcoming edition of RAW.

Dutch Mantell, however, has not been impressed with Braun's current direction. On the latest episode of SmackTalk, the former WWE manager stressed that the latter could do better as a heel.

"I think you got to put somebody with him. You got to change him. I mean, he looks great, what is there to cheer bad about him? I don't see it. But if you put, say a babyface with him in a tag match and he's mad and he loses, or the guy loses it and he beats the crap out of the babyface. He's got to beat up somebody they actually care about because we don't do that. I mean, he could beat some of those underneath guys all the time and they wouldn't care," said Mantell.

Dutch suggested that Braun could get heat from fans if he beat up Sami Zayn.

"But if he beat up Sami Zayn, they go nuts. Anybody that touches Sami Zayn, beats him up now and leaves him laying, they're over. Because out now they [fans] want to see Sami come back and they know he's going to do something." [4:52 - 5:46]

Braun Strowman would like to face Roman Reigns down the line in WWE

While Braun Strowman has been a busy man since returning to WWE, the former Universal Champion would love to revisit his rivalry with Roman Reigns in the near future.

The two powerhouses have collided on numerous occasions in the past, putting on excellent hard-hitting matches. Roman kickstarted his current run as the Universal Champion by pinning Braun in a triple-threat match.

During a recent chat with Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast, Braun Strowman stated his desire to reignite his feud with Roman Reigns.

"As you know, Roman [Reigns] and I are gonna butt heads one of these days. There's never been a better dancing partner for me, there's never been a better dancing partner for him. What we do is magic and that's go out there and beat the hell out of each other."

Braun Strowman has his hands full with Alpha Academy. Roman Reigns, meanwhile, will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5th in Saudi Arabia.

