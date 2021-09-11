WWE veteran predicts whether 'The Demon' Finn Balor will dethrone Roman Reigns or not (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has predicted Roman Reigns' upcoming title defense against 'The Demon' Finn Balor, with the match set for Extreme Rules.

Having defeated Balor last week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns encountered the Irishman's face-painted alter-ego on last night's episode. 'The Demon' is yet to lose a match on WWE's main roster, making a clash with the Universal Champion an exciting prospect.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell, Sid Pullar III, and Rick Ucchino reviewed the latest episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Mantell said he doesn't see Roman Reigns losing the Universal Championship at this point, even against a fearsome entity like The Demon.

"They would talk it to death but if it's left down to Vince, I don't think he's going to switch it," Mantell said. "The Demon doesn't need it. And Roman doesn't need it because he's undefeated in his last run back with (WWE)."

Will 'The Demon' Finn Balor defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules?

Rick Ucchino brought up an interesting point during the review, stating that Roman Reigns' upcoming angle with Brock Lesnar does not need a title. There is enough of a story involving Paul Heyman for it to feel as big without one, while Balor becomes Universal Champion.

Dutch Mantell said it wouldn't hurt for the Universal Championship to remain where it is.

"Roman and Brock, they don't need a title. But it wouldn't hurt. But, then again, they might not want to put the title on Brock," Mantell added.

The Tribal Chief may be likelier to win at Extreme Rules, and this would snap The Demon's undefeated record on WWE's main roster, with his only loss coming in NXT against Samoa Joe.

