Released veteran is willing to return to WWE if Triple H calls him 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently acknowledged that he was willing to work with the company once again if they wanted him onboard.

Mantell is a wrestling veteran in the truest sense, having worked with several promotions, including WWE, WCW, TNA, NWA, Mid-Atlantic, Memphis and Smoky Mountain Wrestling. His last run with the sports entertainment giant was in 2013 when he worked as the mouthpiece for Jack Swagger. He was later released in 2016.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former manager said if Triple H came calling, he would consider working with him. He wouldn't be able to play an on-screen role, but he was open to coaching some of the newer talent and sharing ideas with the creative team.

"I doubt I'll get a call because I couldn't do it. But I would contribute ideas. Because ideas, they can get a lot of people to please a character like me. Just got to be coached a little bit. And I'm the perfect coach for it." (From 3:12 - 3:30)

Triple H helped Dutch Mantell get a job in WWE

During the same interview, Mantell also detailed that Hunter was a catalyst for him getting a job in WWE back in 2013. The 72-year-old mentioned that former DX members Triple H and Road Dogg felt that he would be a good fit to manage Jack Swagger.

"Guess who hired me? Triple H. I think it was his idea or Road Dogg's idea for Swagger to get a talker, a mouthpiece. I think Triple H was probably a main proponent of it and I always appreciate him for that. I like Triple H and I wish him the most success in the world." [From 2:40 - 3:07]

While Mantell has been a booker and promoter in several promotions in the past, it will be interesting to see what ideas he would have for the current product.

