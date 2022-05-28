"That's not his job" – Former WWE personality details the role of Vince McMahon in the Sasha-Naomi issue (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his take on the ongoing Sasha Banks and Naomi issue and how Vince McMahon deals with the talent.

After the Women's Tag Team Champions walked out on the May 16 episode of RAW, the company has tried to control the narrative of how things panned out. They issued a statement detailing their account of how the events transpired and also suspended the two superstars indefinitely.

This week, on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about Mr. McMahon's role in the ongoing issue. He maintained that Vince would not argue with talent but would rather ask some of the agents to work things out with the superstars. The wrestling veteran felt that it was a bad spot to be in for both parties:

"That's what he's going to do. He's not going to argue with them. That's not his job. His job is to get those agents to subdue the talent, smooth it all over and then let's go. But when they walked out, I think everybody put everybody in the worst possible spot they could put them in. I think they put WWE in a bad spot, WWE put them in a bad spot. So I don't know." (from 54:55 to 57:21)

WWE announcers have been taking shots at Sasha Banks and Naomi

WWE seems to be running a smear campaign against "Boss 'n' Glow" after the walkout. Soon after the six-pack challenge was replaced with a singles matchup between Becky Lynch and Asuka, Corey Graves accused the former Women's Tag Team Champions of being unprofessional.

Last week on SmackDown, Michael Cole also mentioned that the duo had let the fans down by not competing in the match for which they had been advertised.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 You can take the titles away from Naomi and Sasha Banks, but you’ll never take away this moment. #SmackDown You can take the titles away from Naomi and Sasha Banks, but you’ll never take away this moment. #SmackDown https://t.co/qbgb0dOxUE

While many have come out in support of Banks and Naomi, neither side seems to be caving in at the moment. In the meantime, fans will have to wait to see Boss n' Glow back inside the squared circle.

