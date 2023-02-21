Dwayne Johnson says he became The Rock thanks to WWE Hall of Famer

The Rock gave credit to former WWE Intercontinental Champion Pat Patterson in a recent episode of his television sitcom Young Rock.

The 10th episode of season three featured a scene where Patterson befriended The Rock's grandfather Peter Maivia. Once his in-ring career ended, the Canadian gave advice to WWE's up-and-coming talent as a backstage producer. He also created the Royal Rumble concept.

In Young Rock, The Rock added context to the Royal Rumble story after Patterson's character suggested that the match be called the Random Riot. He also highlighted how much of an impact the WWE Hall of Famer had on his career:

"The Random Riot became the iconic Royal Rumble," The Rock said. "Pat went on to become Vince McMahon's right-hand man and my greatest mentor in professional wrestling. When it came to the psychology of wrestling and connecting with the crowd, Pat was the master, and I can say without a doubt that The Rock would never have become The Rock without the vision and guidance of Pat Patterson."

On December 2, 2020, Patterson passed away at the age of 79 due to liver failure. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996.

The Rock also discussed highs and lows of his WWE career

The popular television series tells stories from the wrestler-turned-actor's life, including his time as a rookie in WWE.

WWF/WWE Historian @WWEHistoryFan0 Triple H Vs The Rock WWF SummerSlam 1998 Triple H Vs The Rock WWF SummerSlam 1998 https://t.co/NlqaQIHT5y

In the eighth episode of season three, The Rock disclosed details about Triple H's reaction after he mocked The Game in a promo:

"You got yourself a pop," Triple H's character said. "Man, you have a really big head. When you only look out for yourself, no one's gonna wanna work with you. So why don't you go take your funny lines and stick them up your a**."

The episode also featured details about the memorable match between The Rock and Triple H at SummerSlam 1998.

Have you ever watched Young Rock? Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments section below.

Please credit Young Rock and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes