Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals further details of Presidency discussion: "It was really f**king deep"

WWE Superstar and Hollywood sensation Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently revealed further details of his Presidency discussion.

The People's Champ has been a part of the wrestling industry for over two decades and has won everything there is to win in WWE. He has feuded with some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, like John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The star is now more involved in acting and has been part of some of the most popular movies in recent years.

However, the people of the United States have already expressed their desire to see The Rock as their President after The Great One revealed that he would be open to a Presidential run.

On the latest edition of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Dwayne Johnson addressed that one of the political parties visited him at the end of 2022 and asked him to run for President.

"Dude, so one of the parties came to visit me at the end of last year asking for me to run for President. It was first of all incredibly fu**ing surreal cause I was the guy, you know, who was wrestling in flea markets years ago looking for free corn dogs and hot dogs and sh*t, selling my headshots for 5 bucks trying to make money, and then all of a sudden having that conversation."

The Rock further revealed that the political party already had all the ideas for him to face different scenarios, but The former WWE Champion had some doubts about his leadership skills.

"But it was incredibly surreal and so wild, but also it was so incredible that they had all this data that they had said if this happens, here's the result. It was really fu**ing deep and then I start to think, again surreal, because that's never been my goal, right? I appreciate it and I'm fu**ing honored. But it made me think it's either, this is an incredible thing and I got some pretty decent leadership skills or things are so fu**ed up (laughs)." [From 01:01:40 to 01:02:52]

You can check out the whole podcast below:

WWE Superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson jokingly revealed his college nickname

During the same podcast, Joe Rogan talked about a drink he gave to The Rock, which was the former's own flavor, "Spicy Pineapple."

The former WWE Champion immediately joked that his college nickname was the same as the flavor's name.

"That [Spicy Pineapple] was my nickname in college (laughs)." [01:20:22 to 01:20:24]

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Dwayne Johnson will actually run for President one day, as he has already shown his interest in politics.

What do you think about The Rock as The President of The United States? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Joe Rogan Experience and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from this article.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer