DX star wants WWE to honor Chyna on tonight's RAW

DX member and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman wants WWE to honor former Women's Champion Chyna on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Tonight's Season Premiere of RAW will celebrate the legacy of one of the most influential factions in wrestling on its 25th anniversary, D-Generation X. Group founder Triple H and Shawn Michaels, along with X-Pac and "Road Dogg" Brian James will be appearing on the show.

Many historic retrospectives, especially those by WWE themselves, usually don't mention that the faction was first founded by three people. Hunter and Michaels were joined by Chyna to start the group (Rick Rude was a part of it for a few weeks as well).

Being the only woman represented at the top of the card, she was instrumental in not only the success of the edgy team but also in bringing the women's division back to the company. It was scrapped in 1995-96.

Waltman was a big proponent of Chyna being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He expressed he wants the company to mention and honor the 9th Wonder of the World tonight:

"As far as the rest of us go, everyone is in a really good place right now. I’m pretty grateful for that. Chyna has not been mentioned much on WWE TV in the past several years since her passing and is also surprisingly not yet a member of the WWE Hall Of Fame. It will be interesting to see if that cycle is broken tonight – especially with Triple H now seated in a more authoritative position within creative." said Sean [h/t Fightful]

Notably, Chyna was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame posthumously, but as part of DX's indiction in 2019, and not on her own.

Reported plans for DX and The Bloodline on tonight's RAW

Tonight's season premiere of RAW is shaping up to be an interesting one. Not only will DX be making an appearance, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing on RAW for the first time in months, along with The Bloodline.

As per a recent report by Xero News on Twitter, the group that helped shape the Attitude Era will be going face-to-face with the most dominant group in WWE's recent history.

It is very unlikely that anything will come out of this never-before-seen encounter, as both DX founders - Triple H and Shawn Michaels - have retired from in-ring competition. But it is the past few years of programming that has told us anything, never say never in WWE.

