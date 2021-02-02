"His ability to elevate his opponents unselfishly" - AEW's Cash Wheeler and Frankie Kazarian praise WWE's Christian

Last night at the WWE Royal Rumble, Christian made his surprise return to the company in the men's battle royal. The emotional moment generated a lot of buzz in the wrestling world. Even wrestlers from AEW, such as Cash Wheeler, expressed their utter joy overseeing his return, as we reported earlier in the day. After the pay-per-view, Wheeler publicly praised Christian's skills as a wrestler.

Fans and wrestlers alike have been sharing their joy on social media over Captain Charisma's return to a WWE ring. He's a fan-favorite star, and he is a legend in te business. He is a former World Heavyweight Champion, and he was in an iconic team with Edge. Meanwhile, Wheeler is one-half of FTR, a renowned tag team that has held gold in both WWE and AEW.

One fan couldn't understand the excitement about Christian's return. This person doubted "Captain Charisma" and called him a "mid-card guy at best." On his personal Twitter account, Wheeler complimented Christian's numerous admirable sklls.

"His personality. His footwork. His psychology. His ring positioning. His mind for the business. His ability to elevate his opponents unselfishly & make them look better than they are. His passion. His willingness to help younger talent. His seamless mic work. But that's it really."

In the Tweet, Wheeler heaped praise on Christian in order to explain why he believes that "Captain Charisma" is great. Christian never quite reached the pinnacle of superstardom in his WWE career. But he's widely considered to be one of the most underrated WWE wrestlers of all time.

Christian's return at WWE Royal Rumble meant a great deal to a lot of people

Christian on WWE RAW

If Wheeler's endorsement wasn't enough, another wrestler had similar thought. AEW's Frankie Kazarian, who worked with Christian for many years in TNA, echoed his co-worker's sentiments and expanded upon them. He also praised Christian in a Tweet.

"Every single word of this. Christian is easily one of the top 3 best wrestlers I've ever been in the ring with. And I've been very fortunate to have wrestled some of the absolute greatest to ever grace our industry."

It's abundantly clear that Christian's return to the ring last night meant a lot to both his fans and his fellow wrestlers. It was a great moment that will be remembered for a long time. Were you excited to see Christian make his in-ring return last night at the WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments below.