"Eat my a** Ali" - Mustafa Ali calls former WWE star "selfish," receives non-PG response

A top star wasn't happy with Mustafa Ali calling him 'selfish' in his promo hyping up his return to the ring after his WWE release.

Ali was let go by WWE earlier this year. His 90-day non-compete clause recently ended, and he shared an incredible vignette announcing the #MustafaAli2024 World Tour Campaign. He took shots at several top names during his promo, including former WWE star Matt Cardona.

Mustafa Ali didn't hold back in his promo and called Cardona 'selfish.' Here's how Cardona responded to the promo:

Cardona's message to Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali requested his WWE release in early 2022

Last year, Ali requested WWE for his release but wasn't granted the same. Many fans supported Ali following his actions, while many others didn't seem happy with him.

He later had a chat with Corey Graves on After The Bell and opened up about the criticisms that his actions received:

"Everyone's judging the action. They're not judging the intention behind the action. And again, there's situations that I can't publicly discuss, but that's what I would want to say about that whole issue. The only reason it got to that point is because there was no other option. It's incredible the things that you'll do when your back's against the wall and you're fighting for survival, and I wouldn't have done something unless I believed in it, and I still stand by that choice to this day, I did what I had to do." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ali's promo has been receiving tons of positive responses from fans. Many believe that he was being held back in WWE and will finally get a chance to showcase his skills now that he isn't affiliated with the promotion.

