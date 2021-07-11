"How is this real?" - Matt Cardona reacts after 2-time World Champion claims WWE doesn't sell his merchandise

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona reacted on Twitter to Dolph Ziggler's claim that WWE doesn't sell his merchandise.

A fan recently stated that he has never seen someone wear Dolph Ziggler merchandise, and the former champion said that "WWE doesn't sell any." Another fan posted a screenshot of the WWE Euroshop page to confirm Ziggler's claim.

As you can see below, searching for the term "Dolph Ziggler" gives users the message: "Sorry, nothing found for "Dolph Ziggler. Check out these items instead?"

The fan's tweet caught the attention of Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE. Check out the tweets below:

🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/GqcEjhf3ud — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 10, 2021

Matt Cardona's response

Matt Cardona and Dolph Ziggler are real-life friends

Wait a minute! A Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder shirt just made #SmackDown. Thank you Dolph Ziggler. pic.twitter.com/K19XnVJ3Xf — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) April 18, 2020

Cardona was understandably shocked about none of Ziggler's merch being available on WWE Euroshop since the two are good friends in real life. Ziggler has been with WWE for about 17 years now.

Despite having worked as a mid-card act for most of his career, he has had his moments in the limelight and is a 2-time World Champion. Here's Ziggler talking about his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:

“There is a trust that so few of your favorites have that I have. It’s wild because, without complaining, I’m not the main event guy at the moment. And a lot of times, when it comes down to something special, I’m the guy just a match away or so. But I know from that relationship – you have to earn it. You gotta re-earn it every day, and I do. If I mess up, which I do all the time, I say, ‘I scr**ed this up. It’s on me. I will fix this for next time,’ Ziggler said.

Are you as surprised as Matt Cardona? Do you think Ziggler could've become a bigger star if he was handled in a better way by WWE?

