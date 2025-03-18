"Eat sh*t prick" - Drew McIntyre takes a massive shot at former world champion 

Drew McIntyre recently took to social media to take a shot at his current rival Damian Priest. The two stars have been feuding for a while now.

Ad

Last week on WWE SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior attacked The Archer of Infamy during his match against Shinsuke Nakamura. He assaulted the latter with a steel step and stomped his neck in the ring. The two stars fought backstage numerous days ago, and it doesn't seem like the feud will get settled before WrestleMania 41.

Drew McIntyre shared a clip on X of him stomping Damian Priest's neck with a Grand Theft Auto (GTA) edit. He then fired a major at Priest by writing:

Ad

Trending

"Eat s**t prick," wrote McIntyre.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

You can check out a screenshot of the tweet below and check out the tweet here.

Screenshots of Drew's tweet

It wouldn't be shocking if the two stars got into another brawl on the blue brand this Friday. This has been going on for weeks now.

Ad

Drew McIntyre facing Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41 would come full circle

Last year at The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Scottish Warrior dethroned Seth Rollins and won the World Heavyweight Championship. What happened next? Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and won the title immediately.

The two stars are expected to wrestle in Las Vegas next month. It all began last year when the former Judgment Day member robbed McIntyre of his massive victory.

Ad

Ad

This was the latter's first time winning a world title in front of a live audience, and it didn't even last one day. It's safe to say that Drew McIntyre never forgot about that day,

He can make Damian Priest pay for it at WrestleMania 41. The feud would come full circle. The match hasn't been made official yet, but if the two stars keep fighting, Nick Aldis could be forced to add it to the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback