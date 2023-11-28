EC3 agrees this WWE RAW star is a generational talent: "I'm always going to take the side of the boys" (Exclusive)

WWE has always been blessed with a roster of talented performers, and a former name from the company, EC3, recently explained why Seth Rollins is a generational talent.

Rollins is currently the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW but has consistently been one of WWE's top names over the past decade. During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 was asked whether Rollins could be considered a generational talent. The reigning NWA World champion agreed with a pretty good explanation.

Carter prefaced his statement by admitting that he would always talk positively about the "boys," especially the ones he respected, and Seth Rollins was amongst them. EC3 looked back at Rollins' career trajectory and had an honest verdict, as you can view below:

"I can say yes because I'm always going to take the side of the boys, especially the ones I have respect for. Generational in the sense of longevity and ability to make it in multiple different forums, whether it was Ring of Honor, FCW, NXT, or WWE. The ability to kind of fall into that upper echelon at all times." [8:20 - 8:42]

EC3 praises Seth Rollins' in-ring work in WWE

It's not a surprising opinion that Seth Rollins has been one of the best workers in pro wrestling for a while. The RAW star's performances inside the squared circle have never been in doubt as he often produces 'Match of the Year' candidates in WWE.

EC3 was also impressed by Seth's ability to make his opponents look great, reminding fans how the Visionary put on a memorable match against Logan Paul. Carter considered different aspects and couldn't argue against Seth Rollins' generational qualities as a pro wrestler:

"I think the longevity and body of work, if you go down the list, is, like, he's had a lot of great matches. He also brought a YouTuber to merely a five-star match, whatever that may be, at the biggest show of the year. So, I can say yes." [8:43 - 9:05]

Is Seth Rollins one of the greatest of his era? Sound off in the comments section below.

