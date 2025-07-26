EC3 has a best friend thanks to Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 26, 2025 14:37 GMT
Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan's death at the age of 71 has been the talk of the wrestling world in recent days. EC3, a former TNA and WWE star, believes his close friendship with Rockstar Spud would never have happened had it not been for The Hulkster.

Spud, aka Drake Maverick in WWE, participated in TNA's British Boot Camp reality show in 2013. The Englishman gained Hulk Hogan's support en route to winning the competition. As a result, he earned a TNA contract and went on to become real-life friends with EC3.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 got emotional while discussing Hulk Hogan's passing on July 24. He also thanked the two-time WWE Hall of Famer for changing his best friend's life.

"Hulk, being a giant, saw something in Spud, and he saw it," EC3 said. "And, because of Hogan, Rockstar Spud won that show, moved to America, got to live this life, wrestle for TNA, wrestle for WWE, be in the WWE writing room. His whole life changed because of The Hulkster, and I have a best friend because of The Hulkster. Phew, that was emotional, I'm sorry." [6:39 – 7:18]
Watch the video above to hear the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, featuring host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo.

Rockstar Spud's career after Hulk Hogan's show of faith

Following his British Boot Camp victory, Rockstar Spud worked for TNA from 2013 to 2017. During that time, the 42-year-old formed an on-screen alliance with EC3 and then-TNA President Dixie Carter. He also held the TNA X Division Championship twice.

In 2017, Spud joined WWE under the name Drake Maverick. After debuting as a 205 Live authority figure, he wrestled sporadically and replaced Paul Ellering as AOP's manager.

The eight-time 24/7 Champion has worked as a WWE creative team member since 2022.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

