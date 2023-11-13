EC3 clears the air about NWA allegedly losing the CW Network spot (Exclusive)

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently adressed the reports of the company losing out on a massive network deal with CW.

A recent segment on the NWA Samhain pay-per-view showed Father James Mitchell snorting a white powder, which was implied to be a recognizable illegal drug. The segment quickly went viral, drawing significant backlash, which reportedly affected several higher-ups in The CW, per Haus of Wrestling. This has also led to the apparent network deal being in jeopardy, with the report claiming there was "90% chance" that the NWA reality show, and Powerrr will not air on television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 cleared the air regarding the matter. According to him, the news of the CW deal being finalized itself was unconfirmed.

"Do I know if the James Mitchell coc*ine gig cost us a TV deal? I sure hope not. I will be very very upset if it did. I'll be extremely upset, if something that dumb, and that pointless and that unnecessary towards the grand business scheme, cost me a long term financially beneficial deal. I will be livid. But I don't know."

He added:

"We haven't been told we are getting a TV deal with the CW network. We haven't been told anything of the details, other than it looks like it's on the horizon." [0:26 onwards]

EC3 further spoke about the potential CW deal not being officially announced yet

In the same episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 made it clear that the story was possibly being blown out of proportion.

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion specifically addressed the report by Nick Hausman of the Haus of Wrestling, suggesting that it may potentially be grasping at straws while trying to make a point.

"I don't think Nick (Hausman) interviewed one talent, or as he called him, a source... Keep that loser (the source) to yourself, we don't want him. But he never said anything, he just implied information based on the rumor. Not even this talent. The talent's complaint was like, being tested by the office, or low morale..." [3:50 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how exactly the events will play out next, and whether NWA will be getting a network deal in the near future.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, embed the YouTube video and add an H/T for the transcription.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here