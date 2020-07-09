EC3 hints at future destination following WWE release

EC3 might have found a new place to join after his time in WWE.

EC3 might just be about to create a huge IMPACT on the wrestling community.

EC3 wrestled Dean Ambrose towards the end of Ambrose's career in WWE

In April, amidst the massive talent cuts from WWE, a lot of changes took place in the International wrestling scene. With the top WWE Superstars like Kurt Angle, Gallows and Anderson, Rusev, and EC3, among others, being released, an opportunity was provided to other wrestling promotions to grab up the Superstars who were suddenly free with a lot of value, added to their names, due to the time that they spent in WWE.

Recently, there have been reports and rumors which have surmised that WrestleMania 36-main eventers, Gallows and Anderson, are set to join Impact Wrestling. Now, yet another former WWE Superstar, EC3, might be joining Impact Wrestling, if the hints that he has dropped are anything to go by. During a recent Facebook Live (h/t Wrestling News), EC3 talked about his time in the wrestling industry and also hinted about his future appearance for a wrestling company.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 drops hints on joining Impact Wrestling

EC3 has been vocal about finding a new character ever since he left WWE and has been finding himself as a character and performer, something that he has done to establish himself as a true threat to anyone and everyone currently in the wrestling business.

During the Facebook live session, a fan asked EC3 where he would be going in the wrestling industry and which promotion he would decide to join. There, EC3 said that he would be following his heart when it came to his future in wrestling.

“I’m going to go wherever my heart takes me, wherever a fight arises that I need to fight ’em.”

During the live session, he was also asked about whether he was possibly the mystery man in the Impact Wrestling's Slammivesary event's headliner. While he did not give a direct answer about whether he was going to be there, EC3 said that July 18th was a good day for a fight, and he answered to a separate fan saying that Slammiversary would possibly be a really good show.

“July 18th. July 18th is a great day for a fight. I will fight July 18th.”