EC3, Keith Lee, Natalya, Ivar, and others react after unfortunate announcement about WWE star

A top WWE star is going through neck surgery, and other celebrities like Ivar, EC3, Keith Lee, and Natalya, among others, have sent him messages.

The star in question is Erik of the Viking Raiders, and it was reported a while back that the star was not in the best condition. He had been on the shelf due to an injury for several weeks, with Ivar competing alone in his absence from the WWE ring. A report had confirmed that he is not expected back anytime soon.

Now, Erik shared the unfortunate news that he had to go through neck surgery due to the injury he had suffered. He said he was thankful to the doctor and the company for ensuring he had the best care.

Thankfully, he also shared some good news that the surgery had been successful and the recovery process was beginning.

"I cannot express the proper gratitude and thankfulness to the amazing Dr Cordover and his incredible staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL and to @wwe for always making sure I have the best care possible. C6 / C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now. I’m excited for all the possibilities once my cybernetic upgrades come fully online," said Lee.

The well wishes from the wrestlers and stars poured in for him. They were both worried about the star after the unfortunate news of his surgery, while at the same time hopeful after his successful surgery.

All the WWE stars and other wrestlers came together to wish him well

A neck surgery is always major, and it may be some time before the star can continue wrestling.

At this time, Ivar is doing well on his own and seems primed for a singles push.

We wish Erik a swift recovery.

