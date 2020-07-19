EC3 reacts to his return to Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar EC3 made his big return to Impact Wrestling tonight at the Slammiversary PPV. The show ended with The Good Brothers aiding the new Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards in putting down Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Moments later, EC3 appeared and had something to say. He proceeded to throw his glass on the wall behind him to indicate that he was back, and thus Slammiversary came to an end.

Impact Wrestling's official Twitter handle soon posted a GIF highlighting the moment, on the social media site. EC3 reacted to the tweet, stating that the narrative continues, followed by a couple of hashtags. Check out the tweet below:

EC3 was released by WWE back in April

EC3 was among the WWE Superstars who had been released back in April, as a way of cutting costs amidst the coronavirus outbreak. EC3's WWE stint left a lot to be desired, and he was never used to his fullest potential on the main roster. He spent most of his main roster run as an enhancement talent, and his fans were clamoring for him to leave the company for a long time so that he could utilize his talent someplace else.

EC3 had been posting cryptic messages on social media ever since he was let go by WWE, with the central theme of his posts being that of "controlling your narrative". Now that EC3 has finally come back to the company where he once turned into a megastar, it would be interesting to see where he goes from here as an in-ring performer.