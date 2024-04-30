EC3 reacts after WWE exec allegedly lied to released star (Exclusive)

EC3 has worked for several major wrestling promotions over the last decade, including the NWA, TNA, and WWE. The current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion recently gave his take on Cameron Grimes' surprising comments following his WWE departure.

Grimes received his release from WWE on April 23 after five years with the company. The former NXT star said on Busted Open that an executive promised him five days earlier that WWE would always have a job for him.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo, EC3 explained how the wrestling business can be tough mentally:

"To be outright lied to, and that person [the executive] probably knowing it's coming, is sinister, it's sadistic, and it's what happens. There's countless talents that have been told things like that, similarly. I've been told things like that, similarly, and then been fired. I would say a guy like Wesley Blake was told he would have a job for life. If he's not in the ring, he's gonna be coaching in the ring. He does some guest spots as a coach, but he was fired." [5:11 – 5:39]

EC3 thinks Cameron Grimes' exit should have been handled differently

Since leaving WWE in 2020, EC3 has held discussions with many wrestlers as part of his job as the Control Your Narrative (CYN) founder.

Speaking from experience, the four-time 24/7 Champion believes wrestling decision-makers should be more honest with talents about the direction of their characters:

"You'd expect honesty, and that is the flaw of human nature sometimes," EC3 said. "It's baffling to me why, and I have a couple of ideas who probably this high-level executive could be, would just not be honest. Because when you're a talent and you're unsure and you're job-scared constantly, reassurance is key." [4:18 – 4:42]

Cameron Grimes' final WWE match ended in defeat against Bron Breakker on the April 12 episode of SmackDown.

