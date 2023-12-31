EC3 recalls a trick played by former WWE United States Champion (Exclusive)

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently talked about an ex-WWE superstar's trickery, claiming he had respect for the prank.

The superstar in question is Tajiri. While he did not have much of a historic run in the Stamford-based promotion, he certainly took the the spotlight during his appearances. His charisma, coupled with his in-ring skills, made him a treat to watch.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Superstar and current NWA star EC3 was asked about his interactions with Tajiri. He recalled that the Tajiri liked to pretend to not know english.

"Yeah I worked with him in Japan. It was awesome. It was so cool. And A, I think he does speak english, but sometimes he wants to pretend he doesn't. It's a little trickery that I do respect. You can definitely see what he is thinking, he does interact facially." [0:58 onwards]

The former WWE Superstar had also commented on how he would book Wardlow in AEW

EC3 has significant experience in the pro-wrestling business, having worked in a number of promotions in his career including the Stamford-based one. He had previously commented on Wardlow's status in AEW, claiming that the WarDog needed to be booked like a monster.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:

"I would make Wardlow a monster heel. I'd have him run through everybody... and I will make MJF a protagonist fighting his way back to the insurmountable challenge to then figure out who he really is, That's something I'd do." [From 11:10 to 11:31]

With Wardlow now being revealed as one of the Devil's henchmen, it remains to be seen what is next for him.

