Before Joining AEW as Jon Moxley, Dean Ambrose wrestled under the WWE banner. He made his debut as a part of one of the most dominant factions of all time, The Shield. Along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose dominated the WWE. After eight years in the WWE, when Ambrose decided to leave the company, he was inserted into a feud with EC3.

EC3 and Dean Ambrose's feud in the WWE

Dean Ambrose and EC3 were involved in a very short feud before the former left the WWE. EC3 was in an interview with PWInsider's Mike Johnson. During the interview, the former WWE Superstar spoke about his departure from the company, his feud with Dean Ambrose, and many more topics.

When asked why the feud between the two wrestlers was dropped so quickly, EC3 said;

“I wish I knew, to be honest. I don’t know. I was at the point where I thought I was brought up with an intention and a purpose. So I made the mistake of trusting the process instead of being the squeaky wheel that gets the grease. I remember I think, “Hey, I think we’re turning you heel.” I’m like, “Oh, thank God I’m such a better heel and I don’t do flashy things, and I can really talk… Man, yeah, turn me heel and get me on the microphone right away. Let’s go.” But that didn’t ever happen. So I found myself by trusting others would be one thing."

EC3 further stated that he thought the company was mad at Dean Ambrose for calling it quits. He went on to say that they were working live events and having good matches. The crowd was cheering for Dean Ambrose because he has given them so much and also because he was the man who was leaving the WWE at the time.

EC3 said that before one of their matches, Dean Ambrose surprised him. Here's how he remembers it;

"A lot of the matches, they were pretty run-of-the-mill, babyface vs. heel, baby face and whatever, but on the last night, I vividly remember Dean, he was like, “Let’s just switch it.” “Yeah, all right.” Then I started turning it up as a hero, and he started fighting from underneath, babyface, and then I cheated to win. It was great. They were getting me what I always wanted, the response is like, “Oh, shove the babyface down his throat, but we actually don’t like him.” Sort of the boo Cena kind of thing. I’m like, “Holy hell, if I fall into that, I’m money.” But instead, turned I heel, and he went on to finish, and I went into obscurity.”