Former 24/7 Champion EC3 was one of the many Superstars who were released by WWE due to budget cuts. WWE had to let go of multiple Superstars and backstage personnel after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Speaking on Stillrealtous' Facebook AMA, EC3 talked about why Superstars do not stand up to Vince McMahon. He also revealed if he regrets signing with WWE.

On being asked by a fan why Superstars who are 'buried' on WWE programming do not stand up to Vince McMahon, here is what the former Impact Wrestling World Champion replied:

“I understand that mindset, and it’s a thought I’m sure runs through a lot of performers’ minds. If the opportunity presented itself, perhaps. At the same time, their is a decorum of professionalism one whom is a professional should adhere to.Often times, the most professional people are the most expendable.”

EC3 had a short run in NXT before he was moved to the main roster. Though he received an almost immediate push by defeating Dean Ambrose, his ascension to the top was short-lived. Soon after his brief program with Ambrose, EC3 was practically forgotten.

He did have a few outings with the 24/7 Championship. But many fans had expected him to become a future WWE Champion, so a run with the comedy title was understandingly underwhelming.

EC3 had made a major name for himself in Impact Wrestling and returning to WWE was seen as a big step for him. Another fan asked him if he regretted the decision of joining WWE. Here is what EC3 stated:

“Regrets are your past. I have destroyed my past. I have no ties to it. I don’t allow it to control me. It’s your toughest challenge.''

What's next for EC3?

EC3 has shared a series of social media posts where he has hinted at joining different promotions. However, if the rumor mill is to be believed, EC3 will be returning to the place that made him a major star - Impact Wrestling.

There are reports that EC3 is all set to return to the impact zone on the upcoming Slammiversary PPV.