EC3 speculates why 45-year-old wrestling veteran has been absent from WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 recently discussed why Bobby Roode, who goes by the ring name Robert Roode, has been absent from WWE programming of late.

Roode joined WWE in 2016 and quickly rose through the ranks in NXT. The 45-year-old also had a successful stint on the main roster, where he's a former US Champion, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

However, fans have only seen Roode perform sporadically over the last couple of years, with a match at a live event in June 2022 being his last in-ring outing.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 discussed Roode's absence.

He first praised Roode, saying he was a 'gentleman' and a great person to talk to. EC3 then speculated that the veteran performer could be hurt or may have sustained an injury that has sidelined him.

"Gentleman, great to talk to, immediate affection, handsome as hell, just great. If I could be one person that's not Jon Ham behind me, it's gonna be Bobby Roode. I think he's hurt, or he's had an injury." (2:16- 2:40)

EC3 on the worst days of his WWE tenure

In a previous episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled the 'nauseatingly bad' time he was chasing the WWE 24/7 Title.

The former IMPACT World Champion stated that unlike other contenders for the 24/7 Championship, he realized he was worth more than just chasing the 'ugly green thing.'

EC3 added that he hadn't put in years of hard work and sacrifice only to appear in a 'stupid' backstage segment on RAW's Memorial Day edition.

"We're doing one of these 24/7 segments, right? And we're at a party backstage. Everybody's like, 'I will do what I'm told because I'm robotic, I have no charisma, no personality myself.' And I was like, 'What am I doing here?' I'm in my gear, chasing this ugly green thing for no reason, and it's so stupid, and I was like, 'this is not what I have worked tirelessly for, this is not what I have trained for, traveled two times a day, gave up love, relationships, family time, everything in my life to get here.'"

EC3 officially left the global juggernaut in April 2020 and has since then started his own promotion, Control Your Narrative.

