EC3 says not many wrestlers can physically match up to top RAW star (Exclusive)

EC3 appeared on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws alongside Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone. While talking about imposing stars such as Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, he referred to the latter and was full of praise for him.

EC3 and Bobby Lashley have crossed paths before in Impact Wrestling, with their most notable match being in the main event of Bound for Glory 2016. On that occasion, then-TNA World Heavyweight Champion Lashley defeated Ethan Carter III in a solid No Holds Barred Match to retain his title.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 was full of praise for his old rival Lashley, and said that not many can match up to his level physically:

"With Bobby [Lashley], we had a pretty epic feud in Impact [Wrestling] for the heavyweight title, I know he was 'Bellatoring' at the same time, I think that was in 2016. The dude is a pristine athlete, he's a family man, he's got a million-dollar smile, he's just a good man. He's a good man, hell of a talent, and believable in every sense of the word. And when he's on, there aren't many that can match up to his level physically." (4:50-5:24)

He gave a little side note by saying that he managed to drain Lashley out of energy in their epic Bound for Glory clash:

"Having said that, in 2016 when we had our world title match, he may have won that match. But when the match was over, I blew him up. (got him exhausted). "(5:26-5:45)

You can watch the full video below:

EC3's words of praise have seemingly manifested for Bobby Lashley

Everything that EC3 said about Lashley was full of praise, and perhaps he was one of many who foreshadowed his success in WWE. While 2018-2020 weren't necessarily the best years for The All Mighty, things took a turn for him during the pandemic/Thunderdome era.

Starting from his run with The Hurt Business, it led to his first WWE title run, which he held for nearly seven months. He regained the title by beating Brock Lesnar in early 2022. While that reign didn't last long, it resulted in an eventual babyface turn and perhaps the best run of his WWE career so far.

2022 has seen Lashley become one of WWE's most popular stars, with the crowd constantly behind The All Mighty.

