EC3 says top WWE star who recently had surgery could be a Hollywood star (Exclusive)

EC3 was on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, where he spoke about neck fusion surgery and Braun Strowman, who recently revealed that he went under the knife. EC3 said that Strowman has potential in Hollywood.

Braun Strowman is expected to be out of action for a long time after undergoing a neck fusion surgery - the very same one that Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin had, which cut their careers short. EC3, on the other hand, avoided the surgery by trying other things like decompression, dry-needling, soft wave technology, and a lot of chiros.

EC3 told Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone that Braun Strowman has potential in Hollywood and needs to realize the value of building his brand outside of WWE:

"I think he has a knack for entertainment. Why couldn't he be a bad guy in films? Or a good guy? Getting groomed for it. I think his only issue in Hollywood is that me being 6'1, I'm almost too big. Him being 6'8, is he way too big? But I don't know, finding that niche in all of that. He'd be very in Wisconsin just shooting guns. Maybe some sort of travel show would behoove him - a sprinter van to sleep in. He's not shy in front of the camera, I'll say that much. I definitely think if he works hard and he pushes not himself, but understands that beyond being Braun in the WWE, that the whole new world is out there that doesn't know that. If he can push his brand himself as Adam and work to get it out there and be persistent, he should have no trouble finding work as a high-level entertainer." (8:45-9:51)

You can watch the full video below:

EC3 believes that Braun Strowman can return to WWE if he wants to

Speaking of the two WWE Hall of Famers, on the same episode, EC3 stated that while Stone Cold Steve Austin had to end his career because fusion surgeries were not as developed back in the late 1990s, Strowman can return if he truly wants to:

"Edge had the fusion [surgery] and had to retire and came back better than ever. ['Stone Cold' Steve] Austin had a fusion. That was kind of early in the process of fusions, which hampered him, which is probably why he had to end his career because it wasn't as advanced as it was today. Bobby Roode has had a fusion and hopefully, he can make it back. I think Adam [Scherr/Braun Strowman] will make it back. If he wants to come back, he can come back, I think." (8:05-8:35)

We hope that Strowman has the right amount of recovery before making his way back to WWE.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

