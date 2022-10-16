"It was dogs**t from the start" - EC3 slams WWE for his main roster call-up; says the decision was "trash" (Exclusive) 

Former NXT star EC3 recently criticized WWE for rushing his main roster debut during his second stint with the promotion.

More than a year into his run with the company in February 2019, EC3 was called up to the main roster on WWE RAW. However, the global juggernaut failed to capitalize on his momentum. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion was booked in a forgettable feud with Jon Moxley, then going by the name Dean Ambrose.

Soon enough, EC3 was relegated to compete on the undercard, where he rarely won. This eventually led to his release in April 2020. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the star confessed to not being optimistic about his main roster call-up from the beginning.

"With Alexa, myself, and the Moxley thing, I think I stated this a couple of weeks ago, our call-up had no planning. Our call-up was a completely rash decision. A couple of bad numbers came in, and they thought, "Let's bring in new talent!" It was trash. I remember being called up. I'm in my slick penthouse in Downtown Orlando, and I get the call. This was something I waited my whole life for," said EC3. (6:01 - 7:09)

The former NXT star added that he neither felt happy nor angry after being informed about his promotion to the main roster. EC3 explained that this was because he was aware that WWE's decision lacked planning and foresight. He felt that the decision to bring him up on RAW was an entirely "rash" one.

"Waited my whole life to get called up, be a part of the WWE, gonna debut on Monday night RAW, I'm looking at the building, I'm on phone, and I feel nothing. No happiness, no anger, just nothing. I was like, "This does not feel right." There should be something inside me congratulating me or saying, 'way to go, you waited your whole life for this.' That's because I knew the call-up had no foresight, no interest, it was completely rash. A lot of talents would be like, 'Yeah, I did it!.' But I knew it was dogs**t from the start,"added EC3. (7:26 - 8:15)

EC3 hated working with Vince McMahon in WWE

Elsewhere on the show, EC3 said he never enjoyed working with Vince McMahon, despite veterans like John Cena and The Undertaker singing the former WWE Chairman's praises backstage.

The 39-year-old went as far as to say that Vince was a "pathetic character" who had lost all his "abilities" and "power."

Considering how forgettable EC3's experience was of working for the global juggernaut, it's safe to say he wouldn't want to return for a third stint.

