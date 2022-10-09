Former WWE star recalls working with Vince McMahon; says he was a "pathetic character" with "lost ability" (Exclusive)

EC3 recently opened up about working with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during his first run with the company.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion had two runs with the global juggernaut, first from 2009-2013 and second from 2018-2020. He's also a well-traveled veteran of the business, having competed for several other promotions.

Despite his enormous talent and potential, both of EC3's stints with the company fizzed out after promising starts. During his first tenure with WWE, the 39-year-old worked under the ring name Derrick Bateman in FCW and NXT.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that while he'd heard John Cena and The Undertaker speak highly of Vince McMahon, he found him to be a "feeble old man." The former 24/7 Champion termed McMahon a "pathetic character" who has lost his power and abilities.

"This is what I realized when I was Derrick Bateman briefly. You know, I'd hear guys like Cena and Undertaker talk about what a leader Vince was. Vince dealt with us on a daily basis, and it was not that Vince. It was a feeble old man. It was just a pathetic character of lost power and lost ability. And hang him up. The old b***rd. God, this s**s," said EC3. (0:06 - 0:38)

EC3 on Vince McMahon not letting him speak in WWE

A couple of weeks ago, on Sportskeeda's Shooting From The Hip, EC3 revealed that Vince McMahon saw one of his short promos and decided not to let him speak. He added that there used to be creative meetings where WWE's higher-ups used to classify and label performers solely based on their looks.

"But I definitely think there was a creative meeting. They needed six people, and they were just throwing 8 x 10's pictures and videos. 'Sure, whatever, I don't care. Ohh, she's funny, this guy looks cool, this guy has muscle, let's take him. Ohh, this guy looks like a freak; that works.' And when they looked over our stuff and every idea that a creative person has who's familiar with the product, I don't think Vince watched for over thirty seconds to a minute," said EC3.

Since his release from WWE in 2020, EC3 has started his own wrestling promotion, Control Your Narrative (CYN). Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross were also a part of the upstart promotion before they returned to WWE.

