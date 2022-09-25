"He shouldn't even talk" - Former champion on why Vince McMahon didn't allow him to speak in WWE (Exclusive) 

EC3 recently shared details of a creative meeting in WWE where the company's former Chairman, Vince McMahon, came across one of his promos.

The 39-year-old was with WWE from 2018-2020, where his run left plenty to be desired, thanks to a series of poor booking decisions derailing his momentum. EC3 was released by the company in April 2020, and since then, he hasn't hesitated to share his unsavory experience of working there.

On Sportskeeda's Shooting From The Hip, EC3 spoke about a meeting where performers were being labeled based on their looks. He added that Vince McMahon didn't watch any promo for more than thirty seconds to a minute.

"But I definitely think there was a creative meeting. They needed six people, and they were just throwing 8 x 10's pictures and videos. 'Sure, whatever, I don't care. Ohh, she's funny, this guy looks cool, this guy has muscle, let's take him. Ohh, this guy looks like a freak; that works.' And when they looked over our stuff and every idea that a creative person has who's familiar with the product, I don't think Vince watched for over thirty seconds to a minute," said EC3.

He recalled that the former WWE Chairman and other creative team members came across one of his "goofy" poolside vignettes. This left McMahon impressed, who said EC3 should either be a weatherman or shouldn't even speak at all. EC3 said no other person in the room came to the defense for the skills he possessed.

"I swear, this is the truth; he saw one promo I did; it wasn't even like one of our professional shoots. It was me by the pool. And I think I was going like 'victory after victory.' It was kind of goofy and over-the-top, like you don't have any common sense. It was coolish and awesome. He (Vince) saw it once, and he was like, 'No, this guy needs to be a weatherman. He can't talk with much enthusiasm. Actually, he shouldn't even talk.' Nobody even said, 'hey, Vince, he's actually a decent enough speaker, he might be good there with a microphone and produce something with that.' Nobody even bothered to say anything," said EC3. (0:32 - 1:38)

EC3 doesn't want to chase the WWE 24/7 Championship ever again

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 made his disdain for the WWE 24/7 Championship known.

He went as far as to say that he'd "rather be dead" than chase the title ever again. He termed his experience of participating in the 24/7 Title segments as "nauseating."

"I look back on that and I’d rather be dead... that’s the serious truth. That was nauseating,” said EC3.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion must be pleased with the fact that since Triple H assumed power in WWE, the 24/7 Title has all but disappeared.

