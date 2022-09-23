"I'd rather be dead... that's the serious truth" - EC3 on the WWE moment he never wants to recreate (Exclusive)

EC3 said he would “rather be dead” than ever have to chase other WWE Superstars in a 24/7 Championship segment again.

The 39-year-old briefly held the title on the June 24, 2019, episode of RAW. He also won it three times at live events in September of the same year. R-Truth, a 53-time 24/7 Champion, defeated the former RAW Superstar on all four occasions.

On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, EC3 explained just how much he disliked participating in the segments:

“I look back on that and I’d rather be dead... that’s the serious truth. That was nauseating,” said EC3. [6:27-6:33]

The 24/7 Championship appears to have been phased out since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE’s head of creative. The current holder, Dana Brooke, often unofficially wins and loses the 24/7 Championship at live events, but the title rarely appears on television.

EC3 compares two different types of heels in wrestling

The four-time 24/7 Champion has performed as a babyface and a heel during his wrestling career. As a co-founder of the Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion, he also regularly deals with a variety of wrestlers.

He believes some bad guys receive boos because they are legitimately good at getting fans to dislike them. Others, however, sometimes receive boos simply because audiences do not care about them:

“There’s a difference, too, is talent walking out there and you can feel the crowd like, ‘We’re supposed to boo you, so boo,’ or, ‘We don’t wanna hear a thing you have to say. Boo,’” EC3 added. “Both might sound the same on a surface level, but they don’t feel the same. If you truly want to portray what you want to do at the highest level, you need to feel it.” [5:43-6:12]

EC3 caused controversy earlier this month when he accused his 2018 NXT rival Velveteen Dream of filming wrestlers in the bathroom without consent. Dream denied the claim, but the former IMPACT/TNA star is adamant that the incident happened.

