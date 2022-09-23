WWE veteran slams Finn Balor's online posts, blames Triple H (Exclusive)

Finn Balor should not have posted pictures of his family members after a recent episode of WWE RAW, according to Vince Russo.

Balor is a member of the villainous Judgment Day faction alongside Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. The group received boos on the September 5 episode of RAW after a vicious attack on WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The following day, Balor shared images of his parents on Twitter.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, believes superstars should remain in-character online. He explained on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show why WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is partly to blame:

“Monday night we saw Judgment Day, and I believe they got heat on Edge,” Russo said. “Do you know what’s the first thing I saw Tuesday morning? Finn Balor posing with his mother all smiles. Are you kidding me? And you know who I hold responsible for that? Freaking Triple H, because these guys don’t know any better.” [0:17-0:44]

Russo added that superstars “kill the magic” of their on-screen personas when they post character-breaking photos on the internet:

“There were two shots on Tuesday morning… both of these guys are heels. There’s Finn Balor standing next to his mother… and then there’s Austin Theory with the [Money in the Bank] case posing and fooling around with his dad. These guys were just heels on television last night. That’s part of the problem, bro. Somebody has to smarten these guys up. You cannot do that. You kill the magic, bro.” [0:44-1:21]

How Vince Russo would address Finn Balor

If he still worked for WWE, Vince Russo would have spoken to Finn Balor about the problem with breaking character online.

The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion would also have explained why fans are unlikely to believe his villainous persona moving forward:

“I would say, ‘How could you expect anybody to believe you are a heel and you are a legitimate bad guy when they’re seeing this on your Twitter feed?’” Russo stated. “And then I would ask him, ‘Why is that important? Why is that so important for you to put that up? What’s the need of having to put that picture up? Explain that to me so I understand.’” [1:28-1:57]

In Russo’s opinion, Balor only posted the pictures because he wanted to show fans that he is a good guy in real life:

“It’s wanting to get over with the F-ing marks,” Russo added. “That’s what it is, bro. It’s wanting to show the marks what a nice guy I am.” [2:24-2:32]

Balor looks set to feud with his long-time friend AJ Styles in the coming weeks. The Irishman tried to recruit Styles to The Judgment Day during a backstage segment on the latest episode of RAW. However, The Phenomenal One appeared to have no interest in joining the group.

Do you think Finn Balor did anything wrong? Let us know in the comments section.

