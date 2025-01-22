  • home icon
  EC3 surprised by WWE commentary team change (Exclusive)

EC3 surprised by WWE commentary team change (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jan 22, 2025 17:54 GMT
Former WWE star EC3 [Image Credit: wwe.com]

WWE RAW's new two-man commentary team consists of play-by-play announcer Michael Cole and former NFL star Pat McAfee. While EC3 has no problem with the broadcast duo, he thinks Corey Graves should also be part of the team.

On January 6, Cole and McAfee joined forces on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. Graves, Cole's former commentary partner on SmackDown, moved to NXT alongside Booker T and Vic Joseph as part of the announce team changes. The 40-year-old vented his frustration online, claiming he was told he is "not famous enough" to commentate on RAW.

EC3 crossed paths with Graves on the independent scene in the 2000s and in WWE in the early 2010s. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, he told host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo that RAW should have three commentators:

"Pat's really cool as an attraction, kind of character insight, because he's very much a real-life character, where Corey's very good at the color and the sport aspect," EC3 said. "I'm surprised it's not a three-man booth, to be honest." [7:02 – 7:17]
Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo explain why he thinks a Corey Graves vs. Pat McAfee feud is a bad idea.

EC3 on Pat McAfee's WWE commentary style

Corey Graves unexpectedly missed the January 14 episode of NXT before returning on January 21, ending speculation about his WWE status. Another temporary announce team change occurred on RAW on January 20, with Wade Barrett commentating alongside Michael Cole due to Pat McAfee's college football commitments.

In EC3's opinion, McAfee's unique commentary is entertaining but can be "overbearing" at times:

"He's fun to listen to, too, because he's a funny guy, he's charismatic, although if it's too much and there's no levity between it, it can become overbearing. I mean, I'm not watching enough RAW to say if that's the case." [7:39 – 7:52]

In the same episode, Vince Russo said Graves' recent online drama highlights how people in the wrestling business have big egos.

Do you think RAW should switch to three commentators? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
