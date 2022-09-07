"I didn't know he got hired" - EC3 surprised WWE has re-signed another name apart from Braun Strowman (Exclusive)

EC3 reacted to Ryan Katz's WWE return and admitted that he was unaware the company had re-signed the former NXT Creative Producer. Katz spent seven years at Triple H's NXT, significantly contributing to the brand's incredible growth over the past decade.

As reported earlier, EC3 explained why Braun Strowman decided to get back into WWE despite being an essential part of his Control Your Narrative promotion. Unfortunately for Carter, he was also scheduled to work with Katz on a project for Pro Wrestling TV and was looking forward to their interaction.

The former superstar was visibly surprised after being informed about Ryan Katz's current status, as you can view below during the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws:

"I don't know. This is kind of ironic because Katz was going to be the producer of this thing I wanted to do with Pro Wrestling TV," revealed EC3. "So, it was just like, I didn't know he got hired just till now! And I'm like, 'Ah, what are the odds?' Yeah, that makes sense!" [2:56 - 3:30]

I'm happy for him: EC3 on Ryan Katz's WWE return

Triple H has surrounded himself with familiar faces since taking control of WWE, as Ryan Katz has known The Game since 2015. EC3 admitted that he had no problems with Katz's decision and said he was happy for the wrestler-turned-producer.

However, the former 24/7 Champion made a tongue-in-cheek comment regarding the recent returns:

"I'm happy for him, bro. I'm happy for anybody who begs, pleads, and strives and gets their job back and the guaranteed cheque and the complacent hamster wheel that's always been put on, and you know," added EC3. "I'm happy for anybody that jumps on the hamster wheel and takes a spin and thinks it's going to be different." [3:31 - 4:00]

What's your take on Triple H reassembling his NXT team on the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

